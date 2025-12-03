Beware the beef stick bandit

There’s a new meat thief about, and they don’t live in McDonaldland.

Missouri’s St. Charles County Police Department reports in a Facebook post that a suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing “a misdemeanor amount of unspecified beef sticks” from a Circle K convenience store.

In order to swipe said unspecified beef sticks, the suspect allegedly “intentionally caused a felony amount of property damage to the business,” which, judging from the post’s accompanying photo, included shattering the store’s front door.

The Hamburglar’s criminal empire, meanwhile, remains intact.