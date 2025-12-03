12/02 Klickitat County Commissioners meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

Klickitat County Commissioners had a long day of it yesterday, and followed it up with a public hearing in the evening in White Salmon. Much of the action was focused on the 2026 budget, presented by Budget Manager Heather Gallagher:

“This year’s budget for all funds is $69,622,772. That is a 5 percent reduction from the current 2025 amended budget, which also includes the third supplemental, which we just approved on November 25th.”

The county will start the year with a hiring freeze, but not before adding three new positions:

“One is a probation case manager, to be shared with the cities, the jail to get a control board operator, and then a position in the Sheriff’s Office.”

Yes, that means that Sheriff Bob Songer is going to get the funds he’s been requesting for staff positions, as County Administrator Robb Van Cleave laid it out, and the Sheriff responded:

“14 deputies, 3 sergeants, now four administrators and the regular office staff/Well, in hearing that and clearing that up, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

As we reported yesterday, Klickitat County Prosecuting Attorney David Quesnell, who still had a year to go in his term of office, announced his resignation the day before Thanksgiving, effective December 14. Commissioners decided to advertise for an interim prosecuting attorney, with applications to close on the 19th, and an appointment made the following Tuesday.

And one of the changes coming in the new year is the merger of several departments. County Administrator Van Cleave told commissioners:

“We’ll be announcing later this week that I’ll be promoting Scott Edelman to the director of the new combined building/planning/economic development/code compliance department, has yet to be named, and he will tentatively start that new role on the 1st of January. I look forward to working with Scott. He’s got a lot of experience in this area, and we’re gonna rely on him a lot.”