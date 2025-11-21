Texans upset Bills’ 23-19 in Thursday Night Football

Texans get 8 sacks and Bullock forces 3 turnovers in Houston’s 23-19 win over Bills

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s dominant defense sacked Josh Allen eight times and Calen Bullock forced three turnovers, with his second interception sealing the Texans’ 23-19 win over the Buffalo Bills. After Allen took consecutive sacks on the Bills’ final possession, they faced fourth-and-27 but gained 44 yards on a short pass from Allen to Josh Palmer, who tossed a lateral to Khalil Shakir. But on another fourth down, Bullock picked off Allen’s pass at the Houston 9 with 24 seconds left. Davis Mills threw for 153 yards with two first-half TD passes to help the Texans (6-5) to their third straight victory with C.J. Stroud sidelined by a concussion. Houston moved above .500 for the first time this season. Buffalo is 7-4.

Josh Allen throws interception in final seconds to seal Bills’ 23-19 loss to Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Little went right for Josh Allen in a frustrating game Thursday night against the Houston Texans. And still he came close to willing the Buffalo Bills to a victory before an interception in the final minute sealed their fate in a 23-19 loss. Allen took consecutive sacks on the Bills’ final possession, leading to a fourth-and-27, but Buffalo (7-4) gained 44 yards on a short pass from Allen to Josh Palmer, who tossed a lateral to Khalil Shakir. After a false-start penalty created a fourth-and-6 for Buffalo (7-4), Bullock picked off Allen’s pass at the 9 with 24 seconds left.