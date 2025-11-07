Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland found dead of apparent suicide at 24 after evading officers, police say

Police in a Dallas suburb say 24-year-old Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland was found dead of an apparent suicide after evading authorities in his vehicle and fleeing the scene of an accident on foot. Police said Kneeland didn’t stop for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers over a traffic violation on Wednesday night. Kneeland was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Thursday morning, about three hours after the crash, police said. According to police dispatch recordings from Broadcastify, people were concerned for Kneeland after he had sent a group text “saying goodbye.”