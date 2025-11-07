Broncos’ defense shines in 10-7 squeaker over Raiders despite offensive and special teams struggles

DENVER (AP) — Denver’s defense bailed out the Broncos in a 10-7 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. The Broncos sacked Geno Smith six times to make up for their spotty performances on offense and special teams. They barely outplayed the Raiders, who just traded away top receiver Jakobi Meyers. Wil Lutz’s 32-yard field goal in the third quarter broke a 7-7 tie. After Daniel Carlson missed a 48-yarder to tie it, the Broncos chewed up the rest of the clock with a methodical drive. The game was a flag-fest with neither team able to find an offensive rhythm.