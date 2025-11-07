11/06 Sports Brief

Green shines in Suns debut with 29 points, and Phoenix tops undermanned Clippers 115-102

PHOENIX (AP) — Jalen Green scored 29 points in his Phoenix debut, Devin Booker added 24 points and the Suns beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 115-102. Green, who missed the Suns’ first eight games with a right hamstring strain, played 23 minutes and was 10 of 20 from the field including 6 of 13 from behind the 3-point line. Grayson Allen, playing through an illness, scored 18, Mark Williams had 13 points and nine rebounds and Royce O’Neale scored 17. The Clippers lost their third straight. They played without James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. Ivica Zubac led the Clippers with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown arrested on attempted murder charge in Miami shooting

Former NFL star Antonio Brown has been arrested on an attempted murder charge stemming from a shooting after a celebrity boxing event in Miami. Police confirmed Thursday that the 37-year-old Brown was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Dubai. Police spokesman Mike Vega said Brown was initially flown to Essex County, New Jersey, where he’s being held pending extradition to Miami. An arrest warrant says Brown is accused of grabbing a handgun from a security staffer and firing two shots at a man he had gotten into a fistfight with after the amateur boxing event in May. It was unclear from court documents whether Brown has an attorney.

Fans watch as Barcelona trains for first time at remodeled Camp Nou

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — More than 20,000 Barcelona fans have filled a part of the modernized Camp Nou stadium to watch the team practice there for the first time since it was closed for a major facelift over two years ago. Fans cheered Friday as Lamine Yamal and teammates ran onto the field. Club president Joan Laporta said this week he hopes to have games at the stadium later this month. Barcelona last played at Camp Nou in May 2023. But it was also clear how much work is still left to be done before the new Camp Nou is entirely finished. The entire upper deck appears mostly a skeleton without any seats and massive cranes loomed overhead.

Bellingham and Foden back in England squad but no room for Alexander-Arnold

Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden have been recalled by England coach Thomas Tuchel for the team’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania. The attacking midfielders were left out of England’s last squad with Tuchel stressing the need to have a strong team spirit in the camp and warning there would be “no guarantees” for his superstar players. Bellingham has started all five of Real Madrid’s games since the last international break and looks to be fully recovered after missing the start of the season because of shoulder surgery. Foden is back to his best form with Manchester City and scored twice against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday. There was no place for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Atlanta Falcons players to see video about Jesse Owens’ feats at 1936 Berlin Olympics

BERLIN (AP) — Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris has put together a video to make sure his players are up to speed on Jesse Owens’ accomplishments at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Owens, who was Black, won four gold medals in front of Adolf Hitler to thwart Nazi claims of Aryan racial supremacy at the same stadium where the Falcons will face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Morris was speaking Friday at a press conference before practice at the training center of Bundesliga soccer club Union Berlin. He says he’ll show the video to the team on Friday night. He hopes players get a “good prideful feeling of Jesse Owens and what he was able to accomplish.”

Isak back in training as Slot likens City-Liverpool match to ‘clasico’ in Spain

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool striker Alexander Isak will return to training with the senior squad on Friday after three weeks out and could feature in the blockbuster Premier League meeting with Manchester City on Sunday. Isak, who joined Liverpool for a reported $170 million as the British record signing in the summer transfer window, has missed Liverpool’s last four games because of a groin problem. That continued his slow start to life at Anfield. He has scored just one goal in eight games in all competitions for his new club. Liverpool manager Arne Slot says Isak’s latest injury issue has set back his attempt to regain full sharpness after a disrupted preseason.

Ex-NBA player Damon Jones pleads not guilty to selling injury secrets, profiting from rigged poker

NEW YORK (AP) — Former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones has pleaded not guilty to charges he profited from rigged poker games and provided sports bettors with non-public information about injuries to stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Jones, a onetime teammate of James, said little Thursday during back-to-back arraignments in federal court in Brooklyn, letting his court-appointed lawyer enter not guilty pleas in a pair of cases stemming from last month’s federal takedown of sprawling gambling operations. Jones acknowledged he read both indictments and that he understood the charges and his bail conditions, which include his mother and stepfather putting up their Texas home as collateral for a $200,000 bond that will allow him to remain free pending trial.

The world’s tallest teenager becomes the tallest player in college basketball history

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Olivier Rioux became the tallest person to ever play college basketball when he made his debut in third-ranked Florida’s 104-64 victory over North Florida. Rioux, a 19-year-old redshirt freshman from Canada and the world’s tallest teenager, checked with 2:09 to play and with the home crowd chanting “We Want Ollie.” He drew so much attention from the Ospreys that he didn’t even touch the ball. When asked about making history, Rioux quipped: “It’s another day, I guess.”

LeBron James ready for contact basketball activity as he works toward season debut for Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James is ready for contact basketball activity, and he will be re-evaluated by the Los Angeles Lakers’ team physician in one to two weeks as he prepares to begin his unprecedented 23rd NBA season. James has yet to play this season or practice with the Lakers after being shut down early in training camp because of sciatica. The next step in his recovery is five-on-five basketball work in practice, but it’s unclear when that could begin because the Lakers are headed out on a five-game road trip. The Lakers have played remarkably well in James’ absence, stoking fans’ excitement about being a possible contender.