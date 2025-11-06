This trick was definitely no treat

There are harmless pranks, and then there are pranks where the police get involved.

ABC affiliate WJLA reports on an example in the latter category, in which a family feared they were being threatened with a home invasion after three people wearing scary Halloween masks showed up at their door.

As it turns out, the incident was a prank pulled by members of the homeowners’ family. It was orchestrated by an adult woman, while the three costumed people were her two sons and nephew. Three other people, two adults and another child, were also involved in the scheme.

According to Police Chief Tarrick McGuire, the incident led to a 100-hour investigation before the familial connection was revealed. No charges will be filed.

“I hope this is a lesson learned, not just for this particular family, but for anyone in the community during this holiday season,” McGuire says.

Maybe just stick to eating candy and watching horror movies this Halloween.