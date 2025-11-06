Rodent-themed NYC pop-up sells Ratbubus

While the rodent population may not seem like something to celebrate, this New York City pop-up shop is going all in on rats.

According to the ﻿New York Post, the WELOVENYC “Comeback Collection” features a number of rat-themed items, including a $55 Ratbubu — a rat-ified version of the viral Labubu doll.

“It’s more about what New York is really like. The funky stuff,” co-creator Tanya De Poli says of the collection. “Rats are a part of that, so why not play that up?”

The first run of Ratbubus sold out, and the final drop occurs Thursday ahead of the shop’s closing day on Saturday.

Other items for sale include tote bags reading “Sometimes I think the rats run this city better than we do” and “Real New Yorkers don’t scream when they see a rat.”