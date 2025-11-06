The age of fat bears is over, the time of the fat squirrel has come

Everybody knows about Fat Bear Week, but now another animal is getting in on the beefy fun.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has crowned the winner of the inaugural Fat Squirrel week: Chunkosaurus Rex. The bushy-tailed unit fended off stiff competition from the second-place finisher, Chunk Norris.

“Chunkosaurus is a fan favorite at Dinosaur Valley State Park, moving surprisingly fast in the quest for acorns and camper crumbs,” Texas Parks and Wildlife shares.

Needless to say, the people are nuts for Chunkosaurus Rex.