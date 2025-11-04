11/03 Sports Brief

Sam Darnold doing more than enough for surging Seahawks, off to best start since 2020

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seahawks are off to their best start since 2020. Jaxon Smith-Njigba could threaten Calvin Johnson for the NFL single-season receiving yards record. And Sam Darnold has been stupendous, ranking second in the NFL in passer rating while completing over 70% of his passes. Seattle’s offense has been critical to a 6-2 start, as has its continued road success under second-year coach Mike Macdonald. The Seahawks’ defense under Macdonald’s watch has been nothing short of excellent, too. Suffice to say, Seattle is on the right track at the midpoint of the NFL season, and a special finish to the year could be in store.

Dodgers celebrate historic back-to-back World Series titles with downtown parade, stadium rally

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their second consecutive World Series championship with a parade downtown. It was the first back-to-back win for any team in 25 years. Ohtani, joined by his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, says he’s already looking forward to a third straight title. Manager Dave Roberts held the Commissioner’s Trophy as buses filled with players and family members passed cheering fans. World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto waved to fans. Kiké Hernández captured it all on camera, praising fans for their unwavering support throughout the season.

Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge going for consecutive MVP awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge are in the running for consecutive MVP awards. Ohtani joined Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber and outfielder Juan Soto as finalists for the NL honor. Judge, Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and Guardians third baseman José Ramírez are in the mix for AL MVP. Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt and Brewers manager Pat Murphy also could be repeat winners when the results are announced next week. Skubal, Astros right-hander Hunter Brown and Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet are finalists for the AL Cy Young Award.

Freshman Koa Peat has dominant performance in debut for No. 13 Arizona vs. No. 3 Florida

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Arizona freshman Koa Peat had a chip on his shoulder before making his college debut on Monday. Feeling a bit neglected in Switzerland while playing for the USA 19-and-under team, the three-time Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year said he was going to remind people he was one of the best incoming freshmen, despite not playing in the McDonald’s All-American Game or at the Nike Hoop Summit. He did that by scoring 30 points to lead No. 13 Arizona to a 93-87 win over defending national champion and No. 3 Florida in the Hall of Fame Series.

A day later, Quinn takes the blame for Daniels being in the game late: ‘I missed it’

Jayden Daniels has a dislocated left elbow, and Washington coach Dan Quinn did not have a timetable for his return when he provided an update Monday. Quinn began his video conference by admitting it was a mistake to leave Daniels in the game in the fourth quarter Sunday night. The Commanders were down 38-7 to Seattle in a game they’d eventually lose 38-14, and Daniels had already missed time this season with knee and hamstring problems. The second-year quarterback was hurt with 7:29 remaining, when he was tackled and his non-throwing arm bent gruesomely after he put his hand on the ground.

Atlanta Braves hire Walt Weiss as their manager to succeed Brian Snitker

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have hired Walt Weiss as their manager to succeed Brian Snitker. Weiss has been the Braves’ bench coach since 2018 and was on Snitker’s staff when they won the World Series in 2021. This is Weiss’ second major league managing job after four seasons with the Colorado Rockies from 2013-16. Weiss finished his playing career as a shortstop with Atlanta from 1998-2000. Snitker announced in early October he would not be returning for an 11th year with the club.

Victor Conte, who sold undetectable steroids to elite athletes in baseball and track, has died at 75

Victor Conte has died at 75 years old. He was the architect of a scheme to provide undetectable performance-enhancing drugs to professional athletes. They included baseball stars Barry Bonds, Jason Giambi and Olympic track champion Marion Jones. A sports nutrition company Conte founded said in a social media post that he died Monday. It didn’t disclose his cause of death. The federal government’s investigation into another company Conte founded led to the convictions of Jones, elite sprint cyclist Tammy Thomas and former NFL defensive lineman Dana Stubblefield. Also convicted were coaches, distributors, a trainer, a chemist and a lawyer.

Freshman Darryn Peterson impresses with 21 points in 22 minutes in win for No. 19 Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson made his presence felt in an abbreviated showing against Green Bay in the teams’ season opener on Monday night. Peterson, a potential No. 1 pick in next summer’s NBA draft, scored 21 points in 22 minutes in his debut for the No. 19 Jayhawks in a 94-51 win over Green Bay. Green Bay coach Doug Gottlieb called Peterson’s performance ‘literally the easiest 21 points.’

NHL to stage 2027 Stadium Series game at the home of the Dallas Cowboys

The NHL is going to Jerry World for a hockey game. The league announced Monday that the Dallas Stars will host the 2027 Stadium Series at the home of the NFL’s Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. The opponent for the game next season at AT&T Stadium on Feb. 20, 2027, will be announced at a later date. This is set to be the second NHL game at a football stadium in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex after the Stars played the Nashville Predators in the Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020. That drew a crowd of more than 85,000.