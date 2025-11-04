Brissett fills in for Murray again as Cardinals end 5-game skid with 27-17 victory over Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jacoby Brissett threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score filling in again for Kyler Murray, and the Arizona Cardinals stopped a five-game losing streak with a 27-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Brissett made his third consecutive start after the week began with expectations of Murray returning from a foot injury coming off the team’s open week. Instead, the Cardinals pivoted to Brissett. Arizona won for just the second time in the past 18 games when Murray didn’t take at least five snaps or sat out entirely. The Cowboys couldn’t build on the momentum of Sam Williams’ blocked punt that was recovered in the end zone by Marshawn Kneeland.

Marvin Harrison Jr. converts long 3rd downs and scores TD for Cardinals in 27-17 win over Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All three catches Marvin Harrison Jr. had in the first quarter converted long third downs for the Arizona Cardinals. That certainly helped set an early tone against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Harrison went on to a career-high seven catches for 96 yards, including a 4-yarder from backup quarterback Jacob Brissett for the game’s touchdown, and the Cardinals finished 7-of-9 on third-down conversions in the first half of a 27-17 win that ended their five-game losing streak. After the three early conversions, Harrison had a 4-yard TD catch early in the second quarter that put Arizona ahead 10-0.