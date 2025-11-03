Recipe stealer arrested for cooking up scheme

While not exactly the Louvre, an alleged thief nearly pulled off a tasty heist of his own.

WSVN reports that Carlos Francisco Gottberg Marquez was arrested on a felony charge for stealing recipe books from a Venezuelan restaurant in Doral, Florida, where he was working as a line cook.

The books were said to contain the secrets behind the restaurant’s signature dishes and were worth thousands of dollars, according to Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez.

“We don’t know if he was sent by another criminal enterprise to take this for a fee, but this person was in possession of these cookbooks,” Lopez says of the suspect. “He did it on two separate occasions. Through CCTV cameras, the owner of the restaurant immediately notified law enforcement officers.”

Whatever his plan was, it sounds pretty half-baked.