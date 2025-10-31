NFL Thursday

Lamar Jackson torches Miami with 4 TD passes in return from injury and Ravens rout Dolphins 28-6

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw for 204 yards and four touchdowns, showing little rust in his return from a right hamstring strain, and the Baltimore Ravens routed the Miami Dolphins 28-6. Jackson completed 18 of 23 passes in his first start since Week 4 against Kansas City, and the Ravens won their second straight as they hope to make a run in the wide-open AFC North. Tight end Mark Andrews made two touchdown catches. Jackson’s other TD passes went to tight end Charlie Kolar and receiver Rashod Bateman. Derrick Henry rushed 119 yards on 19 carries. The Dolphins were undone by a slew of mistakes in the first half.

Rams WR Puka Nacua’s ankle improved during the bye. He plays to return Sunday against the Saints

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receiver Puka Nacua plans to return to the Los Angeles Rams’ lineup Sunday against New Orleans after missing one game with an ankle injury. Nacua took advantage of a well-timed bye week to recover after the star wideout rolled his ankle during the Rams’ victory at Baltimore on Oct. 12. He missed the Rams’ blowout victory over the Jaguars in London on Oct. 19. Nacua was leading the NFL in receptions and yards receiving when he rolled his ankle after going up for a contested catch against the Ravens. Despite missing parts of two games, Nacua is still third in the league with 54 receptions and fourth with 616 yards receiving.

Saints QB Tyler Shough must face the surging Rams’ vaunted pass rush in his first NFL start

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Shough knows exactly what he’s up against when he makes his first NFL start for the New Orleans Saints. The rookie quarterback has watched enough of Jared Verse, Byron Young and the Los Angeles Rams’ relentless pass rush to realize he’s starting the next phase of his career with a high degree of difficulty. The Rams are eager to take advantage of Shough’s inexperience, but they also know the 26-year-old is no ordinary rookie. The Rams are playing their first home game in a month with a rare quantity in their recent history: post-bye momentum.

Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers aim to get back on track at the Giants

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers hope to get back on track running the ball against the New York Giants and their 30th-ranked rush defense. The Niners had the fewest rushing attempts in a game in franchise history last week after falling behind early and wound up losing to Houston. McCaffrey was held under 100 yards from scrimmage for the first time this season. The Giants allowed Philadelphia to run for an NFL season-high 276 yards. New York is still stinging from Cam Skattebo’s gruesome injury that will sideline him for the rest of the year.