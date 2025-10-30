Thursday Sports Brief

Rollins shines again as Bucks beat Warriors 120-110 without Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ryan Rollins set a career scoring high for a second straight game by collecting 32 points as the Milwaukee Bucks withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to beat the Golden State Warriors 120-110 on Thursday. Antetokounmpo was dealing with left knee soreness that had him listed as probable in the Bucks’ injury report. Rollins shot 13 of 21 from the floor and 5 of 7 from 3-point range just two nights after scoring 25 points in a 121-111 victory over the New York Knicks. He also had eight assists.

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward has resigned under pressure from the post he’s held for six years. His departure on Thursday night came four days after the firing of football coach Brian Kelly and a day after Republican Gov. Jeff Landry said Woodward would not hire Kelly’s replacement. Woodward is a Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate. He was hired as athletic director at his alma mater in April 2019. Since then, LSU has won two national championships in baseball and one each in football, women’s basketball and gymnastics.

TORONTO (AP) — Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will consider using Shohei Ohtani as an opener or outfielder in Game 7 if the World Series against Toronto goes the distance. Ohtani threw 93 pitches in Wednesday’s Game 4 loss and might be available as a reliever this weekend. If he enters as a reliever after starting as a designated hitter, the Dodgers would lose their DH, and he would have to play a position to stay in the game. Roberts plans to discuss options with Ohtani. Ohtani has never pitched in relief in Major League Baseball but did so in Japan.

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto’s Davis Schneider has a unique ritual. On Thursday, he walked barefoot around Rogers Centre before the World Series resumed against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Blue Jays arrived early after a red-eye flight from Los Angeles, where they won 6-1 Wednesday to take a three games to two lead in matchup and move within one victory of their first time since 1993. Aiming for the first back-to-back titles since the 1998-2000 Yankees, the Dodgers will start Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is coming off the first World Series complete game in a decade. The Blue Jays will counter with Kevin Gausman.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 27 points, 18 rebounds, six assists and five blocked shots, and the San Antonio Spurs improved to 5-0 for the first time in franchise history by beating the Miami Heat 107-101 on Thursday night. San Antonio won four straight to open a season on three previous occasions, most recently 2017. The Spurs, Heat and Sacramento Kings were the only franchises not to open a season 5-0. Miami was unable to prevent San Antonio from exiting that club despite a dogged effort. Bam Adebayo had 31 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for the Heat in a battle of All-Star centers.

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision says the WNBA and players union have agreed to a 30-day extension to continue negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement. The league offered on Tuesday to push back the deadline and on Thursday the union accepted, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made. The current CBA was set to expire on Friday and tensions have been rising in recent weeks as the sides try to work toward a new deal.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas quarterback Arch Manning is making good progress in practice, coach Steve Sarkisian says. However, his status to return from a concussion in time to play against No. 9 Vanderbilt remains uncertain. Manning has been in concussion protocol since being injured in No. 20 Texas’ win over Mississippi State last week. He returned to practice Wednesday but was listed as questionable. If Manning can’t play, backup Matthew Caldwell will start. Manning has passed for 1,795 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic has been diagnosed with testicular cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. Sam Presti, the team’s general manager, announced this on Thursday. Topic, a first-round pick in 2024, had a testicular procedure earlier in the month and was expected to be out for at least four weeks. Presti said doctors are “extremely positive” about his long-term outlook. Topic has been working out throughout the process and didn’t want the diagnosis revealed until after he started treatment. He missed the entire 2024-2025 season due to a torn ACL but played in summer league this year.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mark Walter is the majority owner of the Los Angeles Lakers after the NBA Board of Governors approved his purchase of a controlling stake from the Buss family. The Lakers and the league confirmed the next step Thursday in a transaction that is expected to close shortly. The sale of the NBA’s most valuable franchise was initially announced in June. Jeanie Buss will remain the Lakers’ governor under the deal for at least the next five years, and she will oversee day-to-day operations “for the foreseeable future,” the team said.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The landscape of college basketball is changing rapidly with name, image and likeness deals and the transfer portal reshaping teams yearly. Despite this, a group of veteran coaches like Rick Pitino, Rick Barnes and Tom Izzo continue to provide stability. These coaches have been pillars of the game for decades, but their tenure may be nearing its end. Many are in their seventies and facing the pressures of modern college basketball. Some, like Jay Wright and Tony Bennett, have already retired. Yet, the old guard remains influential, with teams like Houston and Tennessee ranked highly in preseason polls.

A person with knowledge of the situation says the Washington Nationals are finalizing a deal to hire 33-year-old Blake Butera as manager. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because nothing had been announced. The Nationals fired Dave Martinez in July, and Miguel Cairo took over on an interim basis. Washington has had six straight losing seasons since Martinez managed them to the 2019 World Series title. The Nationals went 66-96 this year.