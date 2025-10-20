Woman uncovers the key to Magic Sauce-dom from grandfather’s recipe books

While every family has their own unique lore, this woman’s story comes with an extra pinch of magic.

Sarah Sauce, as she goes by, tells People that she inherited recipe books from her chef grandfather, Constantine “Gus” Stamatin, from his days cooking at the Robert Meyer Hotel in Orlando, Florida, where he met one Walt Disney.

Fittingly, Gus would go on to work at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.

“He started working there in the early ’90s and became the mainstay there at Disney, and helped develop a lot of those recipes,” Sarah says.

Upon receiving the recipe books, Sarah has taken to TikTok to share her grandfather’s culinary creations.

“I came across this packet of recipes that I’d never seen before,” Sarah says. “It was always legends within the family of his crab soups and all of these things that he developed for these restaurants. But I never really was involved in that deep of a level.”

“So getting to see it and put my hands on it, and then ironically that they’re all sauces,” she continues. “And somehow in this new chapter of my life, calling myself Sarah Sauce just felt so funny and ironic to me.”

Maybe there’s a recipe in there for Mickey Mousse.

