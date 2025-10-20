Smashing pumpkins? More like flying pumpkin

While it may be impossible for a plain yellow pumpkin to become a golden carriage, one can still lead police officers on a chase.

Such was the situation facing the Parma Heights Police Department in Ohio, which was called in to wrangle an inflatable pumpkin Halloween decoration that was blowing unimpeded throughout a neighborhood.

“The pumpkin was quickly detained and returned to its owner without incident,” the Parma Heights PD writes in a Facebook post.

The department also shared a video from an officer’s body camera showing them trying to wrangle the inflatable.

“Officers can confirm that Cinderella’s carriage did, in fact, turn back into a pumpkin just after midnight in Parma Heights,” the caption reads.