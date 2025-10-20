3-year-old loves to take her beloved Halloween skeleton decoration everywhere

Some toddlers have a beloved stuffed animal or a blanket, but one Illinois toddler has a special skeleton.

Isabel Wherry recently shared a TikTok video of her 3-year-old daughter, Aspen, who loves to bring her decorative Halloween skeleton along on all her adventures.

The inseparable duo first “met” about a month ago, when Wherry was taking out her Halloween decorations.

“She took [the skeleton decoration], and she was like, ‘Mr. Bones,’ and was so excited to see it,” Wherry told ABC News. “And then, she kind of took it on herself and just started bringing it places.”

Wherry said Aspen immediately took a shining to her unusual companion.

“The first thing she did was sleep with it in her crib that night, and then she started putting her clothes on it,” Wherry recounted.

She continued, “You would never think that a sweet little 3-year-old would love skeletons and all that stuff. But yeah, she’s not very scared of anything.”

Wherry said Aspen has brought Mr. Bones everywhere, from the doctor’s office to the grocery store and beyond.

“She had it in the tractor last week. She had it in her bed. She’s brought it to the grocery store, and she’s brought it to the doctor’s office, and I think she just likes taking care of it,” said Wherry.

Wherry said she’s not surprised at her 3-year-old’s fondness for her skeletal friend.

“She always does funny little stuff like that. So we just always go along with whatever she does,” Wherry said.