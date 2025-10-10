10/10 Sports Brief

Wilson scores 31 and Aces win 3rd WNBA title in 4 seasons, beating Mercury 97-86 for 4-game sweep

PHOENIX (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 31 points, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young both added 18 and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 97-86 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, sweeping their way to a third championship in four seasons. The Aces needed just four games to end the first best-of-seven finals in league history. It was another offensive onslaught from Las Vegas, which scored 54 points in the first half and averaged more than 90 points per game in the series. Wilson finished 7 of 21 shooting from the field, but made 17 of 19 free throws.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Working as a starting pitcher in the NL Division Series between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers has been one tough job. Twenty-one of the 35 runs in the series have been scored in the first inning. The series concludes on Saturday night with a winner-take-all Game 5 to determine which of these NL Central rivals will face the Dodgers in the NL Championship Series. Neither team has announced its Game 5 starting pitcher yet.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Albert Pujols has met with the Los Angeles Angels about returning to their dugout as their next manager, a person with knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Angels aren’t publicly discussing their search for a successor to Ron Washington, who wasn’t brought back after two seasons. Pujols met with general manager Perry Minasian in St. Louis, and the iconic slugger appears to be the current front-runner to take over the Angels in what would be his first in-season major league coaching job of any kind.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Folarin Balogun scores in the 71st minute, helping the United States secure a 1-1 tie against Ecuador in a friendly. Enner Valencia scored in the first half for Ecuador. Balogun’s goal is his seventh in 20 international appearances. The 16th-ranked Americans have one win in their last nine games against top 25 opponents since March 2024. They play Australia on Tuesday in Colorado. Ecuador, ranked 24th, extended its team-record unbeaten streak to 12 games. American star Christian Pulisic didn’t start due to a sore ankle but entered in the 73rd minute.

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Byrum Brown accounted for five touchdowns, Jhalyn Shuler returned a fumble 34 yards for South Florida’s fourth TD in span of 3 1/2 minutes and the 24th-ranked Bulls beat North Texas 63-36. It was the first loss this season for the 5-1 Mean Green. The 5-1 Bulls overcame three first-quarter turnovers and tied the game at 21-all with 2 seconds left before halftime. They then scored had three quick scores after the break, and two of those TDs coming off North Texas turnovers. The Mean Green hadn’t gone this deep into a season without a loss since a 5-0 start in 1959.

The NFL has initiated a review of the concussion protocol used for New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart on Thursday night in the team’s game against Philadelphia. Cameras caught coach Brian Daboll looking into the injury tent while Dart was being evaluated. Daboll admitted he was impatient and apologized to the Giants’ head physician for being in the wrong. The league’s chief medical officer said in a preseason media tour of medical facilities that only specific personnel are allowed in the tent during evaluations.

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts was ejected from Game 4 of the WNBA Finals after receiving two quick technical fouls in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Aces. Tibbetts was arguing a foul call against Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani when he got in the face of referee Gina Cross, who almost immediately called two quick technicals. Tibbetts reacted in disbelief before being escorted from the court. Earlier in this year’s WNBA playoffs, Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve was ejected in Game 3 of the semifinals for arguing after star player Napheesa Collier was injured. Reeve was suspended for the next game.