10/07 Sports Brief

Bengals acquire Joe Flacco from the Browns in a trade that also involves draft picks

Joe Flacco is on the move again. The Cincinnati Bengals acquired the veteran quarterback from the Cleveland Browns along with a 2026 sixth-round draft pick on Tuesday for a fifth-round pick next season. The 40-year-old Flacco gives Cincinnati another option. Jake Browning has struggled since replacing Joe Burrow, who is out with a toe injury sustained in Week 2. Flacco started the first four games for the Browns this season, completing 93 of 160 passes for 815 yards and two touchdowns with six interceptions. Rookie Dillon Gabriel replaced Flacco in the starting lineup. Rookie Shedeur Sanders now moves up to the backup spot.

Truck driver sues Mark Sanchez and Fox after violent fight over parking space

A truck driver has filed a lawsuit against former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez and Fox Corporation following a bloody fight police say was started by Sanchez. The lawsuit, filed Monday in Indiana, accuses Sanchez of starting a fight outside a downtown Indianapolis hotel. The altercation left the 69-year-old truck driver, Perry Tole, with severe injuries. Tole also stabbed Sanchez during the fight. Prosecutors say the dispute began over parking. Sanchez faces a felony battery charge and several misdemeanors. Tole’s lawsuit seeks damages and attorney’s fees. Sanchez was in Indianapolis for Fox’s coverage of a football game. Fox Sports declined to comment on the lawsuit.

NFL fines Jerry Jones $250,000 for obscene MetLife gesture he says was inadvertent

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The NFL has fined Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones $250,000 for an obscene gesture toward fans at MetLife Stadium. He says it was inadvertent. The incident came late in Dallas’ 37-22 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Jones says he intended a “thumbs up” for celebrating Cowboys fans. Jones was caught on a video that went viral smiling widely as he pointed toward fans before briefly flashing the gesture. He says he was interacting with Dallas fans, not Jets fans. Jones called the gesture “inadvertent” and that he “put up the wrong show on the hand.”

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon fined $100K for sideline incident with player, AP sources say

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the penalty say Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon has been fined $100,000 by the team after a heated sideline altercation with Emari Demercado following the running back’s costly fumble during the team’s 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce the fine. The NFL has been in contact with the NFLPA and there will be no further punishment for Gannon. The coach said on Monday that he had apologized to Demercado.

Deion Sanders will undergo a procedure related to blood clots, plans to coach Colorado this weekend

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado coach Deion Sanders is undergoing a procedure related to his blood clots. He hopes to be back at practice the next day and on the sideline this weekend against Iowa State. Sanders provided a medical update Tuesday, saying the issue is hereditary and not related to his work level. He experienced pain during a recent game at TCU, where he was seen limping and not wearing a shoe on his left foot. Sanders has faced blood clot issues before, leading to the amputation of two toes in 2021. He remains optimistic about his recovery.

Djokovic overcomes fatigue and humidity to reach Shanghai quarterfinals

SHANGHAI (AP) — Novak Djokovic needed medical attention after losing the second set but recovered to beat Jaume Munar 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 in hot and humid conditions at the Shanghai Masters. After losing a long rally by sending a forehand wide to end the second set, Djokovic slumped to the ground and remained sprawled on his back with his forearm over his eyes for several seconds. He then slowly sat up and rested his head between his legs before he was helped back to his chair by a trainer. He was given medical treatment in his chair before the start of the third set but then broke Munar straight away after his opponent missed a simple overhead when leading 40-15.

Security a concern for Italy-Israel soccer match as protesters demand match be stopped

ROME (AP) — Israel’s World Cup qualifying match at Italy next week is expected to attract more pro-Palestinian protesters outside the stadium in Udine than ticket-holding spectators inside the soccer arena. Protesters already approached the gates of Italy’s training center in Florence last week to demand that the match isn’t played because of the war in Gaza. That protest was part of a national strike that saw millions of activists take to the streets. Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso acknowledges that “it’s not going to be a calm environment” for the game and that “there will be 10,000 people outside the stadium and 5-6,000 inside the stadium.”

Panthers celebrate Stanley Cup win with banner ceremony, eye historic three-peat as NHL kings

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have kicked off a new season as back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. On Tuesday, they celebrated by raising another championship banner at Amerant Bank Arena. Fans gathered early for photos with the Cup, and the game was part of a nationally televised triple-header. Despite injuries to key players like Captain Aleksander Barkov and forward Matthew Tkachuk, the team remains optimistic. They aim to become the first NHL team to win three consecutive Cups since the early 1980s. Panthers defenseman Seth Jones calls it both a celebration and a new chapter.