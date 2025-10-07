Discount store tools unearth high-dollar diamond in Arkansas

Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park has certainly lived up to its name for one Oklahoma family.

Raynae Madison traveled there on an excursion to celebrate her nephew’s birthday, bringing along a beach digging kit and some sand sifting tools they got at the dollar store. 

After sifting through several buckets, they made a discovery — but Raynae was skeptical. 

“At first I thought it looked really neat, but I wasn’t sure what it was,” Raynae said in an Arkansas State Parks news release. “I honestly thought it was too big to be a diamond.”

They took it to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center, which confirmed their find was a 2.79-carat brown diamond.

How much is it worth? Anywhere from $11,500 to $100,000, based on color, quality and clarity, according to Google. 