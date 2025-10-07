Crab pinches seat in first class

The driver of a South Western Railway train traveling from London to Portsmouth recently discovered a rather unexpected passenger.

Mark Walsh tells the BBC he suspected he was being pranked when a “polite customer” warned him there was a small crab enjoying all the luxuries of a first class seat.

Sure enough, though, there in the lap of luxury was Craig the crab. That’s what Walsh named him as he was relocating him to a local pond.

Still, it’s a mystery how he got on board the train, but Walsh guesses he “fell out of a fisherman’s bag or it could be some young people having a laugh.”