Break a world record, but do it like an animal

A 22-year-old man from Japan is the fastest human on all fours.

Ryusei Yonee now holds the Guinness World Record, running 328 feet in 14.55 seconds ON ALL FOURS.

Yonee’s been racing with all his limbs since middle school, when he latched onto his motivation.

“The teacher said that animals on all-fours can run faster,” he recalls. “That made me think: I could be the fastest human on all fours.”

He says he trained for the feat by watching dogs, cats and monkeys run, and mainly prepped by running in the sand.

He beats the record set by American Collin McClure in 2022, who ran the 100 meters in 15.66 seconds.