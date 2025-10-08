Judge rallies Yankees past Blue Jays 9-6 to save season and avert ALDS sweep

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a tying homer and drove in four runs during a clutch performance for the ages, and the New York Yankees staved off elimination by rallying from five runs down to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-6 in Game 3 of their AL Division Series. Jazz Chisholm Jr. launched a go-ahead homer in the fifth inning and the Yankees took advantage of two errors by Toronto to score eight unanswered runs. They pulled within 2-1 in the best-of-five playoff, with Game 4 on Wednesday night in the Bronx.