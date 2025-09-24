9/23 Sports Brief

MLB will use robot umpires in 2026

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s 11-man competition committee has approved use of the Automated Ball/Strike System in the major leagues in 2026. Human umpires will still call balls and strikes, but teams can challenge two calls per game. Challenges must be made by a pitcher, catcher or batter. A team retains its challenge if successful. Reviews will be shown as digital graphics on outfield videoboards. Adding robot umps could reduce ejections, as most are related to balls and strikes. The Automated Ball/Strike System has been tested in the minor leagues since 2019. The challenge system allows for ABS without eliminating pitch framing, a skill for catchers. This is MLB’s first major rule change since 2024.

Guardians’ David Fry hospitalized after being hit in face by pitch during crucial win over Tigers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians designated hitter David Fry was expected to be hospitalized overnight after he being hit in the face by a pitch from Detroit’s Tarik Skubal in the sixth inning of Cleveland’s 5-2 win over the Tigers. The victory moved the Guardians into a tie for first place in the AL Central. Fry squared around to try to bunt a 99 mph fastball from Skubal and the pitch struck him in the nose and mouth area. As Fry collapsed and grabbed his bloodied face, a visibly shaken Skubal threw off his glove and cap as Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt and trainers rushed onto the field.

Jaxson Dart to start at quarterback for the Giants against the Chargers, AP sources say

The New York Giants are turning to rookie Jaxson Dart to start at quarterback in their next game Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, two people familiar with the decision tell The Associated Press. Dart replaces Russell Wilson after an 0-3 start to the season. Wilson is expected to dress as the backup with Jameis Winston remaining third on the depth chart. Coach Brian Daboll was noncommittal Monday about who his QB would be after Wilson threw two interceptions in a loss to Kansas City. Dart now is set to make his first NFL start after getting a handful of snaps the past two weeks.

Wilson scores 25 points as Aces even WNBA semifinal series at 1-1 with blowout win over Fever

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson bounced back with 25 points and nine rebounds, leading the Las Vegas Aces to a 90-68 win over the Indiana Fever. The victory evens the WNBA semifinals playoff series. The best-of-five series moves to Indianapolis for Game 3 on Friday night. Wilson also achieved a playoff career-high with five steals. NaLyssa Smith added 18 points, while Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd each contributed to the win. Despite being short-handed, the Fever have proven tough, upsetting Atlanta in the quarterfinals and now heading home with a chance to close out the series.

Scottie Scheffler is No. 1 in the world and one of 12 at the Ryder Cup

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has been the No. 1 player for the last 28 months and he’s handled being a target better than anyone since Tiger Woods. But this is the Ryder Cup and being No. 1 as an American hasn’t always worked so well. Woods was in that spot five times and only twice had a winning record. Dustin Johnson managed only one win when he was the top-ranked player. Scheffler doesn’t think much about his role at Bethpage Black except that his job is to win points. Justin Thomas says the U.S. team looks at Scheffler as one of 12.

Shohei Ohtani has 3rd straight dominant outing on mound with 6 scoreless innings

PHOENIX (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is showing his dominance on the mound as October baseball nears. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ two-way star had his third straight scoreless outing on Tuesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. His fastball consistently hit the 98-100 mph range, even reaching 101.2 mph. Ohtani gave up five singles and started an athletic double play to end the fifth inning. The 31-year-old is building up his pitch count after elbow surgery kept him off the mound last season. He worked five hitless innings in his previous outing. This was Ohtani’s 100th mound start in the big leagues.

SEC unveils league matchups for the next four seasons and keeps most rivalries intact

The Southeastern Conference announced league matchups for the next four years and designated three annual opponents for each of its 16 teams. The nine-game slates retain several traditional rivalries and renew some old ones. And there are no more lengthy waits to play everyone. The new format begins next year and runs through 2029, with the SEC having the option to tweak it every four years to maintain competitive balance. Each team will play three opponents annually and rotate through the remaining 12. The setup ensures that rotating teams square off every other year and every team plays at every SEC venue at least once over a four-year span.

Oklahoma State fires football coach Mike Gundy after 20-plus years

Mike Gundy, one of college football’s most colorful coaches over the last two decades, has been fired by Oklahoma State. Gundy, who played quarterback at the school in the late 1980s, had a career record of 170-90 at his alma mater. He posted winning records every season from 2006 to 2023 but had losing records in his final two years. Gundy became head coach in 2005 and helped the Cowboys compete with better-funded programs. However, the team struggled recently, losing 11 of their last 12 games. Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg says “we are grateful for all he did to raise the standard.”