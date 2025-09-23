Michigan man unexpectedly triples lottery winnings

What could be better than winning the lottery? Well, winning more than you expected, of course.

That’s exactly what happened to Thomas Clark. According to UPI, he picked four of the five numbers in the Aug. 25 drawing and was plenty excited to cash in his ticket for his $50,000 winnings.

The Clio, Michigan, man says he plays Powerball and MegaMillions “whenever the jackpot starts getting up there,” but he’d forgotten a little something.

“I scanned my ticket at the store and got a message to file a claim at the lottery office. I forgot I added Power Play to my ticket, so I thought I’d only won $50,000,” he recalls. “It was quite the surprise when I scanned the ticket on the app and $150,000 came up on the screen!”

Three times what he’d expected — not bad at all. Still, he doesn’t plan to do anything crazy, just pay some bills, make some home improvements and sock some in the bank.