Yankees make playoffs, Astros fall out of playoff position

Yankees head to postseason for 8th time in 9 seasons with AL East race still up for grabs

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees are headed to the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons. But first, there’s plenty to play for over the final days of the regular season. New York secured its spot in the postseason with a 3-2, come-from-behind win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night on José Caballero’s RBI single with two out in the ninth inning that scored team captain Aaron Judge with the winning run. While the win clinched at least an AL wild card, the Yankees closed within a game of East Division-leading Toronto after the Blue Jays lost 4-1 to Boston. New York and Toronto, which won the season series over the Yankees, have five regular-season games remaining with the division crown very much up for grabs.

Athletics beat slumping Astros 5-1 as slumping Houston falls out of playoff position

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The slumping Houston Astros fell out of playoff position, managing just three hits against Jeffrey Springs and three Athletics relievers in a 5-1 loss. Houston has lost four straight. The Astros dropped four games behind AL West-leading Seattle and a game behind Detroit for the third and final American League wild-card spot. Springs allowed one run in five innings. Tyler Ferguson, Justin Sterner and Michael Kelly combined to pitch four innings of hitless relief. Jacob Wilson was 2 for 2 with an RBI and scored twice for the A’s. Astros starter Cristian Javier gave up four runs — three earned — in 4 2/3 innings.