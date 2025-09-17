Meet Kevin, the blind Texas pigeon who’s so popular he got a police escort

Kevin, a pet pigeon from Irving, Texas, just might be the luckiest bird around.

His life didn’t start that way, however. Luis Valdez, who owns L&R Auto Service, found the pigeon when he was barely out of the shell. Unfortunately, he’d just been ousted from his mother’s nest. Luis was overwhelmed with compassion for the flightless blind bird and adopted him.

Since then, he’s had a pretty good life, hanging with Luis at work and becoming pretty popular with the customers. Earlier this month, though, he gave his owner quite a panic when he disappeared.

Luis was so worried that he called the police, who — odd as it might seem — got right to investigating the missing pigeon.

They made fast work of finding Kevin, who, as it turns out, had stowed away in the bed of a customer’s truck.

You can watch the entire operation go down on the Instagram page of the Irving Police Department, from knocking on the door of the accidental pigeon thief to loading Kevin into the back of the cruiser to take him home.