9/17 Sports Brief

Jets quarterback Justin Fields ruled out with concussion, Tyrod Taylor to start against Buccaneers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion. Coach Aaron Glenn announced the decision Wednesday. Fields remains in the concussion protocol after being injured in the Jets’ loss to Buffalo last Sunday. He fell backward when he was sacked by Joey Bosa and the back of his helmet hit off the turf. Tyrod Taylor will start in Fields’ place. The 36-year-old Taylor last started for the Giants in 2023. He missed the Jets’ preseason games due to a knee injury. Glenn isn’t concerned about Taylor being behind in any way. Taylor has 58 career NFL starts.

Björn Borg tells the AP about drug overdoses and quitting tennis in his 20s

Björn Borg starts his new memoir, “Heartbeats,” with a story about being rushed to a Dutch hospital in the 1990s after overdosing on alcohol and drugs, and the Swedish tennis great closes it by revealing that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He said in a recent video interview with The Associated Press that he quit tennis at age 25 because he realized he no longer cared whether he won or lost. The 69-year-old Borg’s 292-page book will be released in the United States on Sept. 23. It contains revelations about his love life, various adventures and regrets, and the 11-time Grand Slam champion’s detailed recollections of particular matches.

Commanders’ Jayden Daniels will not practice earlier than Friday because of an injured knee

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will not practice earlier than Friday while recovering from an injured knee. Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Daniels went through a rehabilitation session and threw on the field but would not take part in that day’s work with teammates. The Commanders host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Last season’s AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was hurt in the fourth quarter of Washington’s 27-18 loss at the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

Sabally, Thomas help Phoenix beat New York 86-60 to even best-of-3 WNBA playoff series

NEW YORK (AP) — Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas each scored 15 points to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the New York Liberty 86-60 in Game 2 on Wednesday night. That forced a decisive Game 3 on Friday night in Phoenix. Sabally was coming off one of the worst shooting games of her career when she was 2 for 17 in Game 1, but said in practice Tuesday that she was confident she’d bounce back. New York had a huge emotional lift before the game with Breanna Stewart able to play after spraining the MCL in her left knee in overtime of Game 1 on Sunday. But she was mostly ineffective with just six points in 20 minutes.

PSG cruises, Liverpool wins late yet again, Bayern and Inter also start well in Champions League

Title holder Paris Saint-Germain roared to victory in the Champions League by beating Atalanta 4-0. Liverpool found yet another late winning goal in its stunning start to the season. Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk soared to score with a header in stoppage time of a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid at Anfield. It seemed Liverpool was going to waste a two-goal lead seized after just six minutes. Bayern Munich held off Chelsea 3-1 and Inter Milan beat Ajax 2-0. Newcomers Bodo/Glimt and Pafos impressed with hard-earned draws on the road at, respectively, Slavia Prague and Olympiakos.

Former world champion sprinter Fred Kerley set to join no-testing Enhanced Games

TOKYO (AP) — Former world sprint champion Fred Kerley has become the first track athlete to join the no-drug-testing Enhanced Games. Kerley is currently serving a ban for missed doping tests and is not at the world championships in Tokyo. His lawyers have said he’s looking to contest the so-called whereabouts failures that led to his suspension. The Enhanced Games is set to debut next May in Las Vegas, with track, swimming and weightlifting contests offering $500,000 in prize money for each event.

Golden State Valkyries’ Natalie Nakase voted WNBA Coach of the Year after reaching playoffs

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Natalie Nakase won over Golden State Valkyries owner Joe Lacob with her fire in a matter of two hours when they sat down last year for a formal interview. Now, the entire WNBA understands why. Nakase was named WNBA Coach of the Year after leading her team to the playoffs, making league history as the only first-year franchise to reach the postseason. The announcement came ahead of Golden State’s home game against the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx.

DC Council gives final approval to the Washington Commanders’ return to the RFK Stadium site

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders’ plan to return to the site of their former home at RFK Stadium has cleared its final hurdle with the local legislature. The District of Columbia Council approved the legislation on Wednesday. The bill passed by an 11-2 vote and can now be sent to Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser. She negotiated the original plan with Commanders owner Josh Harris in April. The Commanders currently play at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, but aim to open a new venue in 2030.

American tennis star Taylor Townsend apologizes for comments about Chinese food

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — American tennis star Taylor Townsend has apologized for making disparaging comments about Chinese food before the United States plays Kazakhstan at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Shenzhen, China. The 29-year-old Townsend posted videos of local dishes including bullfrogs and turtles and joked she would need to “talk to HR” about the quality of the food. She took to Instagram again Wednesday to apologize after facing a backlash online and said “everyone has been so kind and so gracious.” The U.S. plays on Thursday. Townsend got into a dispute with Jelena Ostapenko last month at the U.S. Open, when she said the Latvian player told her she had “no education, no class” after their second-round match.

Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack to miss at least 4 games with elbow injury

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Linebacker Khalil Mack will go on injured reserve with an elbow injury, leaving the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers without one of their top defenders for at least the next four games. Mack dislocated his left elbow in the first quarter of a win at Las Vegas on Monday night. Coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday it was tough to watch when Mack got hurt. The Chargers have depth at Mack’s position, with Bud Dupree and Tui Tuipulotu figuring to contribute. The Chargers host AFC West rival Denver on Sunday.

49ers QB Brock Purdy returns to practice, could play Sunday against Arizona

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy returned to practice on Wednesday after missing a game with a toe injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan says Purdy will be limited because of the toe and a left shoulder injury but could play Sunday against Arizona. Purdy hurt his toe in the season opener at Seattle but played through it, leading a game-winning drive. Mac Jones performed well as Purdy’s replacement, throwing for 279 yards and three touchdowns in a win at New Orleans. Several other 49ers players missed practice with injuries, while some key players had rest days.