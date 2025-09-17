9/17 MLB Highlights

Cubs soak in the moment after clinching first postseason berth since 2020

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Chicago Cubs clinch their first postseason berth since 2020 with an 8-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. They celebrated in the clubhouse for the first time since winning the NL Central in 2017. The coronavirus pandemic limited celebrations in 2020 and they held off in 2018, hoping to win the division but finished second to the Brewers.

Pfaadt and Verlander trade lot of zeros in Giants-Diamondbacks game with playoff implications

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Pfaadt and 42-year-old three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander matched a lot of zeros in a mid-September pitcher’s duel between NL West rivals still hoping to get into the playoffs. Both starters were spectacular, though neither got a decision in San Francisco’s 5-1 win over Arizona on Wednesday. Every run scored came in the 11th inning. Pfaadt, a 26-year-old right-hander in his third season with the Dbacks, allowed only one hit over nine scoreless innings. While Verlander needed 10 more pitches to get through his seven innings, the right-hander matched his longest outing with the Giants.

Red Sox edge Athletics 5-4 in 10 innings for 11th walk-off win of the year

BOSTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Nick Sogard’s 10th-inning infield grounder off Michael Kelly drove home Nate Eaton with the winning run, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Athletics 5-4 on Wednesday night for their American League-leading 11th walk-off win of the season. Eaton started the inning as the designated runner at second base, took third on Carlos Narvaez’s sacrifice bunt, and scored with a head-first slide to avoid the tag by catcher Shea Langeliers. Boston’s Chris Murphy got the win, pitching one-third of an inning. Kelly (4-4) took the loss.

Machado’s tiebreaking grand slam sends Padres to 7-4 win over Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Manny Machado hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the fifth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 7-4 in a matchup of postseason contenders. With two runners aboard in the ninth, All-Star closer Robert Suarez knocked down Juan Soto’s line drive with his glove and calmy threw to first base for the final out. Ramón Laureano also homered and Jake Cronenworth had an RBI single for the Padres, who entered two games behind the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. San Diego holds the second of three National League wild cards, five games in front of the Mets. New York remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Arizona for the final NL playoff spot.