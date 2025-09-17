Firefighter and wife welcoming family’s 1st girl in over 100 years

A Texas firefighter and his wife are expecting a baby girl, the first daughter in their family after 100 years of welcoming sons.

Michael Sherman, 34, a lieutenant with the Montgomery Fire Department, and his wife, Joacquia Sherman, 32, told ABC News they were both surprised when they learned the sex of their second child.

“We didn’t think it was quite possible for us to even have a girl, so, I just knew if we had another child, it was going to be a boy, so I was very surprised,” Joacquia said.

The last time Sherman’s family welcomed a girl was back in 1917, when his late great-aunt Orah Belle Sherman was born.

“She’s a pretty pivotal person in the Civil Rights [movement] in Atlanta … she just had an incredible personality.” Michael said.