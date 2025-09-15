Klickitat County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for consideration of the adoption of a Solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Ordinance

The Klickitat County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at its regular meeting on September 15, 2025 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held both in person and virtually:

Participation in person: The meeting will be held at the Klickitat County Services Building, 115 West Court St, Room 200, Goldendale, WA

Participation in this meeting will also be offered virtually via Zoom. To join the meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85782372047?pwd=WcV8P4l5C1aTxaO71ZIpRJW7NaCsNb.1

Or call: 669-900-6833

346-248-7799

929-205-6099

253-215-8782

Meeting ID: 857 8237 2047 Passcode: 152082

THE PURPOSE of said hearing is to hear all interested parties who wish to testify for or against the following proposal:

Consideration of the adoption of a Solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Ordinance as recommended by the Project Advisory Committee Amendment to the Klickitat County Zoning Ordinance, Chapter 19 of the Klickitat County Code.

THE PLANNING COMMISSION may make recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners for approval or denial; or continue the matters to a set date and time.

Information on the proposal is available at the Klickitat County Planning Department, 115 West Court St, Room 301, Goldendale, WA, 509 773-5703 or on our website: Planning Department | Klickitat County, WA