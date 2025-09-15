9/14 Sports Brief

Bengals seeking opinions on Joe Burrow’s toe after injury vs. Jaguars, AP source says

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow left the Bengals’ locker room on crutches with a boot on his left foot after injuring his toe during the second quarter of Cincinnati’s 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bengals are seeking second opinions on the injury, a person with knowledge of the situation said Sunday night. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because a final determination on Burrow’s treatment has not been made. Burrow was hurt when he was sacked by Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead. He was examined in the sideline medical tent and was limping before heading to the locker room.

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas A&M made a big jump into the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll Sunday after its dramatic win at Notre Dame, and the Irish became the first team since 1988 to stay in the Top 25 with an 0-2 record. Ohio State, Penn State and LSU remained the top three teams, with Miami moving up to No. 4 and Georgia to No. 5 even after a close call at No. 15 Tennessee. Oregon slipped two spots to No. 6 despite a 20-point road win against Northwestern and was followed by Florida State, Texas, Illinois and the Aggies.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley have led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 20-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch. Hurts and Barkley each had touchdown runs, while Andrew Mukuba’s fourth-quarter interception of Patrick Mahomes helped to deliver the win. The Eagles’ defense was strong, holding the Chiefs to 294 yards and forcing the only turnover of the game. Philadelphia has now won seven straight games and improved to 17-1 over the past 18. The Chiefs have fallen to 0-2 for the first time since 2014, which also was the previous time they failed to make the playoffs.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bijan Robinson rushed for 143 yards and Parker Romo made all five of his field-goal tries in his debut for the Atlanta Falcons in a 22-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The Falcons sacked J.J. McCarthy six times and forced three turnovers on Sunday night. Tyler Allgeier added 13 carries for 67 yards and had a late touchdown run against a Vikings defense that didn’t have much left. Robinson and Allgeier helped the Falcons rush 38 times for 219 yards to keep the pressure off Michael Penix Jr. McCarthy struggled in his second career start after rallying the Vikings past the Chicago Bears in his debut.

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — What had been labeled a Ryder Cup training camp for the Americans turned into another typical week for Scottie Scheffler. He shot a 67 to outlast Ryder Cup teammate Ben Griffin and win the Procore Championship for his sixth title of the year on the PGA Tour. Griffin had a good chance to force a playoff on the 18th hole at Silverado. But he three-putted from 60 feet for a par and shot 70 to finish one shot behind. Scheffler and Tiger Woods are the only players with at least six wins in consecutive season the last 40 years.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton sounded content to let others debate Sunday’s leverage call against linebacker Dondrea Tillman. Payton wanted no part of it. And neither did the rest of the Broncos. Tillman was flagged for leverage on a missed 60-yard field-goal attempt by the Colts’ Spencer Shrader. The penalty allowed Shrader to kick again from 45 yards with no time left and the Colts won 29-28. Quarterback Bo Nix says the Broncos made plenty of mistakes that put the game in officials’ hands. Payton didn’t dispute that Tillman committed the infraction, which involves using another player to vault into the air.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brandon Aubrey kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired in overtime after a tying 64-yarder to end regulation, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 40-37 in a thrilling duel between star quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson. The Cowboys extended their winning streak against the NFC East rivals to nine games. It’s the longest active streak in the NFL among division opponents. Prescott beat the Giants for the 14th consecutive time since losing both starts against them as a rookie in 2016. Overtime was on the verge of going scoreless after the teams combined for five go-ahead TDs in the final 12 minutes of the fourth quarter.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA has fired football coach DeShaun Foster after the team started the season 0-3. Athletic director Martin Jarmond announced the decision on Sunday. The move came after the Bruins lost to New Mexico 35-10 on Friday, marking their second straight loss to a Mountain West Conference opponent. Foster, who took over from Chip Kelly in February 2024, had a 5-10 record with the team. The Bruins were also defeated by Utah and UNLV this season. Tim Skipper will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season, which includes games against three highly ranked Big Ten Conference opponents.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech has fired football coach Brent Pry after the program stumbled to its first 0-3 start since 1987. The school announced the move Sunday. That came a day after the Hokies fell behind 31-0 on the way to a 45-26 loss to Old Dominion. In a statement, Pry said Blacksburg will always hold a special place in our hearts.” Offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery will serve as interim coach.

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox went out and picked up Garrett Crochet for a game like this. Facing the rival New York Yankees in a race for the AL’s top wild-card spot, Crochet was given a big first-inning lead and matched his season high with 12 strikeouts over six innings in Boston’s 6-4 victory Sunday night that salvaged the finale of a three-game series. Crochet is 16-5 with a 2.63 ERA. The Red Sox acquired the 26-year-old left-hander in a trade with the Chicago White Sox during the offseason. Then, they didn’t wait very long to lock him up, signing him to a $170 million, six-year deal that starts next season. Boston is 1 1/2 games behind the Yankees, who hold the top wild-card slot.