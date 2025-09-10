9/09 Sports Brief

Eagles’ Jalen Carter loses $57,222 for spitting on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Jalen Carter’s penalty for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sends a message to the rest of the league. Carter is losing $57,222 for the infraction, the equivalent of his game check for Week 1 because the NFL considers the punishment a one-game suspension with time served. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle didn’t play a snap after he was ejected from Philadelphia’s 24-20 victory over Dallas on Thursday. Carter is expected to be on the field when the Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday. The team could impose its own discipline such as benching Carter for the first play, the first series or longer.

Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco has been detained and admitted into a clinic for mental health issues

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been detained by police and admitted to a mental health clinic in the Dominican Republic. Authorities said on Tuesday his family requested the move, and it is not linked to any legal issues. Earlier this year, Franco was found guilty of sexually abusing a minor and received a two-year suspended sentence. Last weekend, he reported $16,000 stolen from a resort, but his attorney later claimed the money was found. Franco disagreed, insisting it had been stolen. His future in Major League Baseball remains uncertain, although he says he is still training.

England beats Serbia 5-0 for a statement win under Tuchel. France and Portugal dodge upsets

Kylian Mbappé got France out of trouble, Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal do the same, and England finally got its Thomas Tuchel era into gear. Three of Europe’s soccer powerhouses took big steps closer to the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, all while Erling Haaland scored five goals in an 11-1 win with fresh stitches in his face. Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi all scored their first goals for England, which beat Serbia 5-0 for a win which could be a turning point in Tuchel’s tenure.

Sidney Crosby understands why trade talk surrounds him as the Penguins keep losing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sidney Crosby says he understands why trade rumors swirl around him, with the Pittsburgh Penguins having missed the playoffs each of the past three seasons. Going into another with little hope of contending, the now 38-year-old Stanley Cup champion has heard all the buzz about going to Colorado or Montreal and realizes it comes with losing hockey. Speaking to reporters at the NHL player media tour in Las Vegas, Crosby struck a balanced tone about the buzz, his current circumstances as part of a rebuilding organization and the desire of other teams and fan bases wanting him.

New York Liberty are set to enter playoffs healthy and confident despite No. 5 seed

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty are finally healthy heading into the playoffs and the defending champions have confidence they can win another title. The road won’t be easy as the team is a No. 5 seed and will most likely have to start the postseason on the road in Phoenix. Since the WNBA changed its playoff format in 2016 to the top eight teams regardless of conference making the postseason, no five seed has ever won a championship. The only team not in the top two to do it was Chicago in 2021, which was a six seed.

Tale of two cups: Ryder Cup has Seve and Europe, and Walker Cup has only American dominance

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Europe has been part of the Ryder Cup as long as Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm have been alive. And that’s all because of a decision in 1978 that was largely about including Seve Ballesteros. That’s what the Walker Cup is lacking and the Americans are dominating. They won at Cypress Point for their fifth in a row with a team better on paper and on grass. The Americans won’t have it that easy at the Ryder Cup. But the pro game is different and there’s no need for the Walker Cup to mess with history and include Europe.

NHL CBA establishes a $4M annual fund for retired players’ health care and wellness

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NHL’s new collective bargaining agreement establishes an emergency health care and wellness fund for alumni. It’s the first time the sport has had such a source for retired players. Officials from the league, union and alumni association shared details Tuesday about the plan that allocates $4 million annually to assist with physical and mental health concerns. Alumni Association president and executive director Glenn Healy said the plan provides access to a family doctor and a mental wellness professional for anyone who played even one game in the NHL.

Aaron Rodgers showed he has plenty left to help the Steelers

Aaron Rodgers showed he can still sling it with a take-that performance. Maybe the NFL’s oldest quarterback just needed a fresh start. The 41-year-old four-time NFL MVP avenged an awkward departure from the New York Jets by tossing four touchdown passes to help the Pittsburgh Steelers beat his former team 34-32 on Sunday. Rodgers completed 22 of 30 passes for 244 yards with no turnovers, spoiling new Jets coach Aaron Glenn’s homecoming. Rodgers took four sacks and didn’t show much mobility. But he still has his arm strength, he’s a precision passer, his decision-making is sharp and he can pick apart the defense if the offensive line protects him.