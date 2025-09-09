Newhouse Talks Tax Reform with U.S. Chamber, Tri-City Regional Chamber

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Last Friday, Rep. Dan Newhouse (WA-04) joined the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce for a discussion on the Working Families Tax Cuts law passed by Congress and signed by the President in July.

“I thank the Tri-City Chamber for inviting me to their Leaders Luncheon to discuss the many tax provisions we secured throughout the reconciliation process,” said Rep. Newhouse.

Newhouse added, “In spite of Washington state’s new budget which included the largest tax hike in state history, I was proud to vote to cut taxes for our business community to help spur job growth. Businesses in Central Washington will soon begin to reap the benefits of this law, and I look forward to working with the Chamber to make sure our region thrives in an economy where we put local businesses first.”

“Small Businesses in Washington state and across the nation were facing an enormous automatic tax increase at the end of the year,” said Chris Eyler, Vice President of the Northwest Region at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Eyler added, “As a small businessman himself, Representative Newhouse recognized the importance of not only preventing this increase, but creating tax policy that provides businesses with the long-term certainty they need to invest in their workers and operations.”

Rep. Newhouse and the Chambers discussed the many pro-small business provisions in the legislation including:

Making permanent the 2017 tax cuts, preventing the largest tax hike in American history.

Ending taxes on tips and overtime pay.

Making permanent the more than doubled child tax credit.

Making permanent the 20 percent Small Business Tax Deduction.

More than doubling the maximum expensing for small businesses.

Allowing for 100 percent deduction for research and experimental spending for small businesses.

