Rangers power past Athletics with home runs from Heim and Helman

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jonah Heim and rookie Michael Helman hit home runs to back a strong start by Jack Leiter, and the Texas Rangers beat the Athletics 5-2 on Friday night.

Leiter (9-7) struck out seven in six innings, allowing two runs on five hits with two walks. Hoby Milner retired all four batters he faced, and Shawn Armstrong got the final five outs for his fifth save.

Texas grabbed a 2-0 lead off Jeffrey Springs (10-9) in the second on a sacrifice fly by Heim and a two-out base hit by Dylan Moore, who was thrown out trying for a double. Moore was playing his first game for the Rangers after being designated for assignment by the division-rival Mariners on Aug. 23.

Heim hit his 10th homer — a solo shot in the fifth to put the Rangers up 3-2. Helman hit his third home run in his first 23 at-bats — a two-run shot after pinch hitter Rowdy Tellez reached on a one-out error at second by Zack Gelof for a 5-2 lead.

Lawrence Butler led off the third with a single for the A’s. Gelof had a one-out base hit and Nick Kurtz walked on a 3-2 pitch to load the bases. Brent Rooker tied it 2-2 with a two-out double.

Springs gave up three runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. Michael Kelly got two outs and surrendered Helman’s homer.

Key moment

The A’s fizzled after Kurtz scored the tying run then left with the game with what the team said was “right oblique soreness”.

Key stat

The Rangers have won three in a row to move within 3 1/2 games of the Mariners for the AL’s final wild-card spot.

Up next

Athletics RHP Mason Barnett will make his major league debut on the mound Saturday opposite Rangers RHP Merrill Kelly (10-7, 3.20 ERA).