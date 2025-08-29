8/29 Sports Brief

Micah Parsons relishes fresh start in Green Bay after enduring ‘hardest four months of my life’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Micah Parsons says he just went through the hardest four months of his life as he feared his contract stalemate with the Dallas Cowboys would stretch into the start of the season. The matter finally has been settled with a trade to the Green Bay Packers. Now the superstar pass rusher wants to create a legacy befitting one of the league’s most storied franchises. Parsons arrived in Green Bay one day after the Packers sent two first-round picks and three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark to Dallas in exchange for him. The Packers are making Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Novak Djokovic shakes off a back problem and reaches the 4th round of the US Open at 38

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic shook off a back problem early in the match to beat Cam Norrie on Friday night and at 38 become the oldest man to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open since Jimmy Connors was the same age in 1991. Djokovic pulled away to win 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-3, helped by hitting 18 aces. The 24-time Grand Slam needed medical attention near the end of the first set. But he recovered to reach the last 16 of a major for the 69th time, matching Roger Federer for most ever, and will next face German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff.

Carlos Alcaraz’s brief knee problem at the US Open doesn’t slow him down in a win

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has dealt with a brief problem with his right knee and managed to easily advance to the fourth round at the U.S. Open. Alcaraz took a medical timeout in the second set of what became a 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 victory over No. 32 seed Luciano Darderi of Italy in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday. The No. 2-seeded Alcaraz won the first of his five Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows in 2022. He got broken for the first time in the tournament, then took a medical timeout and had his leg massaged by a trainer. Problem solved: Alcaraz rolled through the rest of the match, never dropping another game.

Prime spot: Deion Sanders has a sideline bathroom at Colorado, sponsored by Depend undergarment

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Determined to be No. 1 on any front in this wild new world of marketing in college sports, Colorado introduced a branded sideline bathroom for Deion Sanders in its opening game against Georgia Tech. Friday night’s sponsor is Depend undergarment. This is not simply some silly bathroom joke. Colorado coach Deion Sanders was recently diagnosed with bladder cancer and needs to frequently use the restroom. The portable privacy tent is right next to the Buffaloes bench. Sanders spent time away from the team this summer as he went through treatment for bladder cancer. His doctor said he was cured. It was also revealed that a section of his intestine was reconstructed to function as a bladder.

Schottenheimer takes Parsons trade in stride and Cowboys newcomer Clark says watch his film

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brian Schottenheimer will make his head coaching debut with the Dallas Cowboys a week after losing elite pass rusher Micah Parsons, probably his best player, in a trade with Green Bay. The longtime NFL assistant doesn’t seem inclined to blink. Not even in the face of the NFL opener in prime time against defending champ and NFC East rival Philadelphia on Thursday. Players didn’t gloss over the emotion of losing the popular and productive Parsons. They also got the message that it’s time to move on.

Bill Belichick won big in the NFL. Can he do it as a rookie college coach at North Carolina?

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is set for its football debut under Bill Belichick. The Tar Heels open the season Monday against TCU. That will mark the first game at the college level for Belichick after spending his entire coaching career in the NFL. Belichick led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles during a 24-year run there. Now he’s recruiting high school players and meeting with school donors. It’s all part of a bet by UNC that the 73-year-old college rookie can elevate its football program. That includes paying Belichick $10 million guaranteed for each of the next three years.

Tong pitches 5 memorable innings in anticipated Mets debut, earns another start

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonah Tong walked in from the bullpen to a loud ovation and took the mound to another boisterous reaction from the sellout crowd. Tong threw six pitches in three minutes and then sat for about 25 minutes. The Canadian threw 20 more in the second inning and his break lasted slightly longer. In his anticipated debut, Tong completed his first five innings as a major leaguer on a Friday night when the Mets set a team record for runs in a home game and earned another start in New York’s six-man rotation in the midst of a playoff race. The Mets hit two of their six homers in a five-run first inning, added another in a 28-minute seven-run second in a 19-9 victory over Miami.

Beatty returns punt for TD, breaks Grange’s nearly 102-year-old mark in No. 12 Illini’s opening rout

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Hank Beatty returned a punt 69 yards for a touchdown and broke Red Grange’s nearly 102-year-old Illinois record for yards on punt returns to help the No. 12 Illini rout Western Illinois 52-3 on Friday night to open the season. Beatty had four returns for 133 yards to break Grange’s mark of 125 set against Nebraska on Oct. 6, 1923. The third-quarter TD return was the Illini’s first since D’Angelo Bailey did it against Ohio State in 2013. Beatty also led Illinois in receiving with 108 yards on five catches, with a 59-yarder for a touchdown. Luke Altmyer was 17 of 21 with three touchdowns passes in an interception-free performance. Aidan Laughery ran for 109 yards on nine carries and two TDs.

Red Sox replace World Series star Buehler with prospect Payton Tolle and get a gem in his MLB debut

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox left-hander Payton Tolle made an impressive major league debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates. On Friday night, he took a one-hit shutout into the sixth inning, striking out eight. Tolle was called up earlier in the day and faced NL Cy Young Award favorite Paul Skenes at Fenway Park. Although the Pirates won 4-2, Tolle received a standing ovation when he left the game. Boston manager Alex Cora praised the performance as a step forward for the team. Tolle described the experience as the greatest of his life.

Athletics rookie slugger Nick Kurtz exits game with right oblique soreness

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics rookie slugger Nick Kurtz was removed Friday night against the Texas Rangers because of what the team described as right oblique soreness. Kurtz, who had drawn a walk, was rounding third base and heading for home on Brent Rooker’s double in the third inning when he apparently experienced the soreness, and slowed down. He was safe at home to tie the score at 2-2, but walked to the clubhouse with team medical staff. The Rangers went on to a 5-2 victory. The AL Rookie of the Year candidate was replaced at first base by Tyler Soderstrom, who came in from left field. Carlos Cortes went to left field.