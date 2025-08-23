The rich get slightly less rich if caught speeding in Switzerland

You can get hit with a six-figure fine for speeding in Switzerland, but only if your net worth is much larger than that.

According to The Associated Press, a driver was fined 90,000 Swiss francs, which is about $112,000, for cruising at about 17 miles per hour over the speed limit.

The heft of the fine is due to local Swiss laws, which determine monetary punishment based on the offender’s income and financial situation. The unidentified driver, who is also a repeat offender, is reportedly one of Switzerland’s wealthiest people.

However, it is possible that the driver won’t have to pay the full fine. They’re required to pay about $12,400 up front, but can avoid having to shell out the rest of the fine if they stay out of traffic trouble for the next three years.