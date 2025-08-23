Record-setting chicken is almost old enough to drive

If being a spring chicken means you’re young, then Pearl the hen must be a summer, fall or winter chicken.

According to Guinness World Records, Pearl is officially the world’s oldest living chicken at 14 years and 69 days old.

Pearl hatched in March 2011 and has lived with the family of Sonya Hull in Little Elm, Texas, ever since. In her decade-plus existence, Pearl has battled a broken leg, arthritis, a raccoon attack and, ironically, chicken pox.

Pearl’s daily life includes taking walks outside, snuggling up with the laundry room mop and even continuing to lay eggs.

“She is welcome to come out into the living room, because she likes to watch TV when she hears it on,” Hull says.

Sounds like a true pearl, indeed.