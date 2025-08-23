8/23 Sports Brief

Nestor Cortes dominates the Dodgers, and the Padres surge into first place with a 5-1 victory

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have reclaimed the NL West lead with a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Nestor Cortes took a perfect game into the sixth inning and combined with three relievers on a two-hitter. Ramón Laureano had a two-run single in the fourth and Xander Bogaerts added a two-run double in the eighth for the Padres, who have surged ahead of the Dodgers during the archrivals’ final series of the regular season by allowing just five hits and two runs in back-to-back wins. Alex Freeland hit his second career homer for the Dodgers.

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler needs additional surgery, is out for the rest of the season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler’s season is over. The Phillies say Wheeler has been diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and will require additional surgery that’s expected to sideline him for six to eight months. That could threaten his availability for the start of the 2026 season. The 35-year-old right-hander, who leads the National League with 195 strikeouts and was considered a Cy Young candidate, had surgery Monday to remove a blood clot from his upper right arm. While the loss is a blow to Philadelphia’s World Series hopes, team officials remain optimistic about their pitching depth and Wheeler’s eventual return.

Rocco Becht stars as No. 22 Iowa State beats No. 17 Kansas State 24-21 in Ireland

DUBLIN (AP) — Rocco Becht passed for two touchdowns and ran for another score, helping No. 22 Iowa State beat No. 17 Kansas State 24-21 in the Aer Lingus Classic. Becht was 14 for 28 for 183 yards. He found Dominic Overby for a 23-yard TD in the first quarter and passed to Brett Eskildsen for a 24-yard score in the third. With 2:26 to go, Iowa State went for it on fourth-and-3 at the Kansas State 16-yard line. Becht found Carson Hansen for 15 yards and iced the game.

Cantlay and Fleetwood tied for Tour Championship lead. Ryder Cup captain Bradley in the mix

ATLANTA (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Cantlay share the lead going into what figures to be a thriller of a finish at the Tour Championship. Fleetwood hit into the water for double bogey on the 15th and had to settle for a 67. Cantlay birdied four of his last five holes for a 64. They were two shots ahead of Russell Henley. Scottie Scheffler was four behind. Most intriguing was Keegan Bradley and his 63 to be three back. The U.S. Ryder Cup captain is making it hard on himself as he contemplates picking himself as a playing captain.

Ryan Blaney’s last-second surge at Daytona denies underdogs a Cinderella moment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Blaney wins a thrilling race at Daytona International Speedway, securing a spot in NASCAR’s playoffs and keeping Alex Bowman’s championship hopes alive. Blaney was 13th with two laps to go but surged ahead to win by a narrow margin. His victory denies other drivers a chance at the playoffs. The race was intense, with the first 19 cars finishing within half a second of Blaney. This win breaks an 11-race losing streak for Team Penske and Ford. The playoffs begin next Sunday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

Nevada to face Taiwan in the Little League World Series final

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Garrett Gallegos homered and pitched five innings to help Nevada beat Connecticut 8-2 in their Little League World Series semifinal, setting up a title game against Taiwan. The Las Vegas team is looking for Nevada’s first title, and Taiwan is going for its first since 1996 and No. 18 overall. It lost the title game last year to Florida. The teams play Sunday for the championship. Taiwan beat Aruba 1-0 in the international semifinal.

Garrett Crochet fans 11 and Trevor Story homers as Red Sox beat Yankees for 8th straight time, 12-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Garrett Crochet struck out 11 in seven innings, Trevor Story homered and drove in three runs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 12-1. Boston defeated New York for the eighth straight time after losing the first meeting between the rivals on June 6. The Red Sox, second in the NL East to Toronto, moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the Yankees in the division. Boston and New York are both in position for wild-card playoff spots. Crochet took over the major league lead in both innings and strikeouts. The left-hander allowed five hits, including Giancarlo Stanton’s 16th homer.

Women’s Professional Baseball League launching in 2026 offers new hope for athletes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Victoria Ruelas made history at 12 as the first American girl to play in the Little League World Series in 1989. She’s proud of women’s progress in sports but wishes for more opportunities, especially in baseball. The Women’s Professional Baseball League is launching next year, with tryouts in Washington D.C. The tryouts are open to all players, giving women like Ruelas a chance to chase their professional dreams. They hope to inspire the next generation of girls to see baseball as a viable career.

Maria Sharapova and Bryan Brothers enter tennis hall, with surprise appearance by Serena Williams

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Maria Sharapova has entered the International Tennis Hall of Fame, with Serena Williams introducing her at the ceremony on Saturday night. Williams surprised the crowd and honored Sharapova as a “former rival, former fan and forever friend.” She praised Sharapova for pushing her to be her best. Sharapova, the first Russian woman to reach No. 1 in the rankings, was inducted alongside doubles champions Mike and Bob Bryan. The Bryan brothers shared a speech, thanking coaches and teammates from their record-setting career.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with 100 goals for four clubs, but Al-Nassr loses Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player to score 100 competitive goals for four different clubs, though Al-Nassr lost to Al-Ahli in a penalty shootout in the Saudi Super Cup final. The first half strike Saturday at Hong Kong Stadium took the 40-year-old to his century for the Saudi Arabian club. The game ended 2-2 and was settled 5-3 in a penalty shootout victory for Al-Ahli. Ronaldo’s tally adds to his 450 goals for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United and 101 for Juventus. Ronaldo, who has yet to win a major trophy in Saudi Arabia, is also the leading international goalscorer with 138 goals for Portugal.