Tamagotchi? More like time-to-get-hitched!

In news that might make you ask “What year is this?,” hundreds of people gathered in Toronto with their Tamagotchis.

No, you haven’t traveled back in time to the ’90s. According to TorontoToday, over 180 people got together at a community center for a mass Tamagotchi wedding. In the process, the participants hope to establish a new Guinness World Record for the most Tamagotchis to get married at once.

If you weren’t born in a year that starts with a 1, you’re probably unaware of the great Tamagotchi fad, which saw people try, often unsuccessfully, to take care of a virtual pet. After all the hype went down, Tamagotchis faded into obscurity, though evidently at least some people are keeping the technology alive. Later models introduced the ability for Tamagotchis to get married, thus the world record attempt.

“When I was eight, you’d be on the playground and there would be other kids that had them and you could match them together,” says attendee Holden Levack. “But growing up into an adult, where this community has kind of become more niche, it’s been harder to find people who have them.”

The group plans to officially submit their world record attempt to Guinness shortly.