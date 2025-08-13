Baby born from embryo frozen over 30 years ago

An Ohio couple says that they have welcomed a baby boy who was born from an embryo that was frozen over 30 years ago.

Lindsey Pierce, 35, and her husband, Tim Pierce, 34, of London, Ohio, are now parents to baby Thaddeus Pierce, who was born July 26, according to MIT Technology Review.

The Pierces told the publication they had been trying to conceive for seven years and “adopted” an embryo through an embryo adoption agency.

The embryo the Pierces adopted was obtained through in vitro fertilization, or IVF, in 1994, according to MIT Technology Review.

In the IVF process, ovulation is induced and eggs are removed from a patient’s ovaries. The eggs are then fertilized with sperm outside of the body, and the resulting successful embryos are either placed in the patient’s uterus in the hope of pregnancy or are stored in a laboratory for future use, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

After a successful embryo transfer using the adopted embryo, Lindsey Pierce became pregnant.

ABC News medical contributor Dr. Alok Patel, who was not involved in Lindsey Pierce’s care, said the age of a frozen embryo is not necessarily a risk.

“If these eggs are frozen properly and they are thawed and pass screening, they can be just as healthy as an embryo created today,” said Patel, a board-certified pediatrician.