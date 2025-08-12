A UFC fight at the White House? Dana White says it’s happening as part of deal with Paramount

Paramount and UFC have announced a billion-dollar rights deal, marking a significant shift for the fight company. UFC CEO Dana White is set to meet with Donald Trump to discuss a proposed Fourth of July fight card at the White House. The seven-year deal with Paramount, starting in 2026, is worth $1.1 billion annually. It will feature all UFC content on Paramount+ and select events on CBS. This deal simplifies offerings for fans and could impact fighter pay. White is optimistic about the future, aiming to elevate UFC’s status in the sports world.