The element that gained notoriety from poisoning the waters around Japan is mercury, specifically in the form of methylmercury.

This tragic event, known as Minamata Disease, occurred in the 1950s in Minamata City, Japan, due to the release of industrial wastewater contaminated with methylmercury from a chemical factory. The mercury accumulated in shellfish and fish, which were a staple food for the local population. Those who consumed the contaminated seafood developed a severe neurological disorder with symptoms including tremors, vision impairment, and cognitive decline.