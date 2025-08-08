Steele Road Fire in Wasco County 8/07 11:30 pm update

8/07 11:30 pm update

The Steele Fire is now in patrol status. Big thank you to our friends at Petersburg RFPA, US Forest Service Scenic Area, ODF, Oregon Department of the State Fire Marshal, Dufur Fire, Dallesport FD, and private landowners for all the help keeping the fire west of 197 and north of 5 mile Road. MCFR Crew 24 will be patrolling throughout the night and tomorrow

8/07 7:35 pm update

Steele Road Wildfire is in Mop-up status. Level 3 Evacuation has been downgraded to Level 1 and Level 2 Evacuations have been lifted.

Please see https://perimetermap.com/ for new updated evacuation map.

Hwy 197 has now been re-opened.

8/07 5:10 pm update

Wildfire

Level 3 evacuation

Level 3 Go

Level 3 Go from West side Steele rd to Hwy 197 to Five Mile Rd

Level 2 Get Set

From Old Dufur Hwy 197 Intersection to due East to Eightmile Rd to Emerson Loop Rd to Eightmile/Hwy 197 Intersections

Level 2 Get Set

From South of File Mile Rd to Hwy 197/ Five Mile Rd intersection due south to the intersection of Eightmile Rd and Hwy 197 to Japanese Hollow

See perimeter map for details

Hwy 97 from mileposts 3 to 8 is closed to traffic.