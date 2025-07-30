Practice makes perfect: Thai zoo rehearses handling animal escape with hippo costume

It turns out the answers to the questions “How do you get to Carnegie Hall?” and “How do you keep a zoo animal escape under control?” are the same: practice.

The Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand has been going over its plan on how to address a potential loose animal, which they did by reenacting an escape with an employee dressed as a hippo.

An accompanying video posted to the zoo’s Facebook shows said costumed employee running around the grounds as the control team went through how to handle the situation. That includes one official getting treatment by the medical team after being “injured,” and another shooting a fake tranquilizer gun at the “hippo.”

The zoo went through the rehearsal as part of “safety measures … to prevent injuries or loss of life, as well as to ensure the safety of animal care staff and tourists.”