7/30 Sports Brief

ESPN cuts ties with Shannon Sharpe following settlement of sexual assault lawsuit, AP source says

Shannon Sharpe will not return to ESPN, according to a person familiar with the decision. The decision follows his recent settlement of a lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a woman during their relationship. Sharpe’s last appearance on ESPN was in late April when the lawsuit was filed. No details of the settlement have been released. The lawsuit sought $50 million. Sharpe called the accusations false and hoped to return for the NFL season. Instead, ESPN decided to part ways with the Hall of Fame tight end. Sharpe joined ESPN in 2023 after leaving FS1’s “Undisputed” and was a panelist on “First Take.”

Shohei Ohtani leaves the mound with cramping vs. Reds but hopes to make next start

CINCINNATI (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is hopeful that he will be able to make his next mound start after his outing Wednesday night was cut short by cramping in his right hip. Ohtani was scheduled to go four innings on a hot, humid night against the Cincinnati Reds. But he left without recording an out in the fourth after he threw six straight balls, including two consecutive wild pitches. The 31-year old reigning NL MVP said he started to cramp in the first inning. Ohtani and manager Dave Roberts both blamed the cramping on the weather.

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, 5 others charged with running illegal poker games at his LA mansion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors say former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has been arrested along with five other people on suspicion of hosting illegal high-stakes poker games at a Los Angeles mansion owned by Arenas. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that all six defendants are charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business and one count of operating an illegal gambling business. His attorney said he hadn’t had much time to speak with his client and couldn’t comment on the case. The 43-year-old Arenas is also charged with making false statements to federal investigators.

Léon Marchand tries to break his own 200 IM world record at the swim worlds in Singapore

SINGAPORE (AP) — Léon Marchand is out to break his own world record in the 200-meter individual medley at the swimming world championships in Singapore. If you missed it, Marchand only set the record Wednesday in the semifinals at the worlds — 1 minute, 52.69 seconds. That shattered the old mark of 1:54.00 held by American Ryan Lochte since 2011. Of course, Marchand’s victory is almost assured. The only question is by how much. A four-time gold medalist a year ago in the Paris Olympics, Marchand will share the stage on Day 5 with Canada’s Summer McIntosh.

Phillies acquire hard-throwing closer Jhoan Duran in trade with Twins

CHICAGO (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired Jhoan Duran, trading two top prospects to the Minnesota Twins for the hard-throwing closer. Duran has 16 saves and a 2.01 ERA in 49 appearances this season, striking out 53 in 49 1/3 innings. Catcher Eduardo Tait and right-hander Mick Abel were shipped off to Minnesota in the deal. Philadelphia is competing with the New York Mets for the NL East title. The Phillies won the division last year before they were eliminated by the Mets in their NL Division Series.

Austin Wells loses track of the outs in 9th inning and costs the Yankees a late opportunity

NEW YORK (AP) — Perhaps nobody was happier the Yankees won Wednesday night than catcher Austin Wells, after his embarrassing mental lapse on the bases cost New York an opportunity in the ninth inning. Anthony Volpe hit a tying homer off Tampa Bay Rays closer Pete Fairbanks with one out in the ninth, then Wells singled and advanced to second base when Trent Grisham tried to bunt for a hit. Grisham was thrown out at first for the second out and credited with a sacrifice. Wells, however, thought the inning was over and wandered off the bag. He got tagged in a rundown for the third out, sending a back-and-forth game to extra innings as fans in the Yankee Stadium crowd of 45,355 groaned.

Coach Deion Sanders’ return to Colorado lifts team spirits after his battle with bladder cancer

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado defensive back Carter Stoutmire sees Deion Sanders as more than just a coach. Sanders has returned to the team after battling bladder cancer, and his presence has lifted spirits. Stoutmire, whose father played in the NFL with Sanders, expressed relief at his return. Sanders revealed Monday that doctors removed his bladder to combat an aggressive form of cancer. His return has energized the team. Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston praised Sanders’ leadership, noting his impact on and off the field. Sanders emphasized the importance of regular health checkups, a message that resonated with Livingston.

NYC gunman bought his rifle from his boss in Las Vegas

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say the man who killed four people at a Manhattan office building bought the rifle he used in the attack and the car he drove across country from his supervisor at a Las Vegas casino. Police say Shane Tamura fatally shot four people in the building that houses the National Football League’s headquarters on Monday before killing himself. New York police said Wednesday that Tamura’s supervisor at the Horseshoe Las Vegas legally bought the AR-15-style rifle he sold to Tamura for $1,400. Police said a search of Tamura’s Las Vegas apartment turned up a psychiatric medication and other drugs that had been prescribed to him. Police say he believed he had a brain disease linked to contact sports and accused the NFL of hiding the dangers of playing.