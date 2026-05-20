Oregon Primary Election Results

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

In a shocking development, Wasco County Commissioner Phil Brady, who was a candidate for re-election, suffered a fatal heart attack and died yesterday on election day. Final unofficial results last night show Brady edging Mike Urness by 97 votes out of more than 7,000 votes cast in a three-way race. Brady had 35.84 percent to Urness’s 34.49 percent and Dick Shaffeld’s 29.43 percent.

Under Oregon law, the remaining two commissioners will have to appoint someone to fill out Brady’s remaining term. Whoever is appointed will have to run in the November general election.

In the race for the open spot on the county commission, former county clerk Lisa Gambee led with 41.33 percent to John Grant’s. 33.41 percent. The other two candidates, Nichole Biechler and Robb Van Cleave, garnered just over 12 percent each. Gambee and Grant will face off in November.

Ballot measure 33-115, establishing a permanent tax rate limit for the Wamic Rural Fire Protection District was very narrowly passing, with 184 votes in favor and 182 votes against. With a difference of less than one half of one percent, that result will be subject to an automatic recount.

Wasco County commissioner Scott Hege was an easy winner in the Republican primary for state representative in District 52, He led in all four of the counties that make up the district – Wasco, Hood River, Clackamas and Multnomah. In the Democratic primary for District 52, David Osborn led in Multnomah County, but Hank Sanders led in Clackamas, Wasco and Hood River counties and will face Hege in November.

Former District 52 state representative Jeff Helfrich ran unopposed for the Republican nomination for Oregon State Senate district 52.

In the Democratic race for the Second Congressional District to run against Republican incumbent Cliff Bentz, Dawn Rasmussen had a strong lead in Wasco County, but came in fourth in the district as a whole. Chris Beck had 34 percent over second-pace finisher Mary Doyle with 19 percent. Rasmussen had just under 15 percent. Bentz himself was an easy winner in the Republican primary, with just shy of 80 percent of the votes.

In the only statewide ballot measure, a proposal to raise fuel taxes, registration and title fees for road maintenance and a tax on wages to benefit public transit went down in a spectacular defeat, with 83 percent statewide voting against the measure. That figure reached 96 percent in Sherman County.

Wasco County Results: