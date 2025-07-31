Mariners trades

Slugger Eugenio Suarez is headed to the Seattle Mariners and flame-throwing reliever Jhoan Duran has been traded to the Philadelphia Phillies during a busy Wednesday ahead of Major League Baseball’s trade deadline on Thursday. Suarez hit 36 homers for the D-backs this season while Duran is one of MLB’s elite relievers. In other deals, the New York Yankees acquired veteran outfielder Austin Slater while the New York Mets added relievers Ryan Helsley and Tyler Rogers. There are several prominent players available before the deadline, including Cleveland outfielder Steven Kwan and Pittsburgh right-hander Mitch Keller.

The Seattle Mariners have acquired left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The trade gives their bullpen another arm as they make a playoff push. Seattle sent right-handed pitching prospect Jeter Martinez to Pittsburgh. The 29-year-old Ferguson is 2-2 with a 3.74 ERA in 43 1/3 innings this season. He has a 3.69 ERA in 308 appearances over seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Pirates. Seattle entered Wednesday in position for the third and final American League wild-card spot.