Miguel Andujar hits 2 HRs to help Athletics beat Mariners 5-4

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Miguel Andujar hit two home runs, Jeffrey Springs pitched six solid innings and the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Brent Rooker and Darell Hernaiz also homered for the A’s, who have won six of their last seven games.

Springs (10-7) gave up a run on two hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. Jack Perkins pitched two innings and gave up a hit — a solo homer by Randy Arozarena that capped the scoring in the ninth — for his third save.

The 30-year-old Andujar had his first multihomer game in his 433rd major league appearance.

Andujar homered off Mariners starter Bryan Woo (8-6) in the fourth to make it 3-1 and led off the seventh with a shot over the wall in left field that made it 5-3.

Hernaiz added a solo shot in the fifth.

Julio Rodríguez homered in the first inning and Jorge Polanco added a two-run homer in the seventh for the Mariners.

Key moment

Rooker hit a two-out solo homer before Shea Langeliers singled, stole second base and then scored when Tyler Soderstrom doubled to give the Athletics a 2-1 lead in the first.

Key stat

The A’s gave up three home runs and their 161 homers allowed this season are the most in MLB. The Athletics are on pace to give up 236 long balls and shatter the club’s single-season record of 220 given up by the 1964 Kansas City A’s.

Up next

The Mariners kick off a four-game series against Texas at home on Friday. Neither team has announced its starting pitcher. The Athletics’ starter is TBD for the first of four games Friday against Arizona. Merrill Kelly (9-6, 3.22 ERA) is set to pitch for the Diamondbacks.

