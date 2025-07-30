Eating contest winner chases rotisserie chicken with pizza

July 30, 2025 GNCadm1n Oddities Comments Off on Eating contest winner chases rotisserie chicken with pizza

How would you celebrate winning an eating contest? With more food, of course.

The New York Post reports that 35-year-old Robert McGee of Far Rockaway, New York, was crowned the champion of a rotisserie chicken eating contest held in Brooklyn. He finished the bird, which was Costco’s famed $4.99 variety, in six minutes and 44 seconds.

In addition to a $500 prize, McGee won a cheese pizza pie from Roma Rizza, outside of which the contest was hosted.

Despite presumably having a stomach full of chicken, the Post says that McGee “devour[ed] the pizza prize immediately.”

While one might question that decision, McGee is playing it safe with his hard-earned cash.

“I think I’ll put it into my savings,” McGee says.