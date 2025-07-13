Aaron Judge becomes fastest to 350 homers, doing so in 1,088 games, bettering Mark McGwire’s 1,280

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge didn’t just become the fastest player to hit 350 home runs, he did it in 192 fewer games than Mark McGwire. Judge homered to right-center on a high 0-2 fastball from Brad Keller, a two-run, ninth-inning drive a couple rows into the right-center field seats during the New York Yankees’ 5-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs. He reached 350 in his 1,088th game. McGwire hit No.350 in his 1,280th game, against Detroit’s Brian Moehler on June 2, 1997, bettering Harmon Killebrew in his 1,319th game